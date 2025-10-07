Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) ended the recent trading session at $15.13, demonstrating a -1.63% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.38% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.2%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.67%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.05% lagged the Finance sector's gain of 1.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.06%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Nu Holdings Ltd. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.15, reflecting a 25% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.87 billion, up 31.66% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.56 per share and a revenue of $14.95 billion, indicating changes of +24.44% and +29.77%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Nu Holdings Ltd. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Nu Holdings Ltd. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.63. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.88 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that NU currently has a PEG ratio of 0.8. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Banks - Foreign industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 89, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

