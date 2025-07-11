Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) ended the recent trading session at $12.83, demonstrating a -1.53% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.33% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.22%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 8.58% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 3.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.07%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Nu Holdings Ltd. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 14, 2025. On that day, Nu Holdings Ltd. is projected to report earnings of $0.12 per share, which would represent no growth from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.66 billion, showing a 28.32% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.54 per share and a revenue of $14.9 billion, representing changes of +20% and +29.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.24% higher. As of now, Nu Holdings Ltd. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Nu Holdings Ltd. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.98. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 10.06.

One should further note that NU currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.74. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Banks - Foreign industry stood at 0.99 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, positioning it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

