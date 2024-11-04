Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) reached $14.37, with a +0.21% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.61%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.33%.

The company's stock has climbed by 8.39% in the past month, exceeding the Business Services sector's gain of 1.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.41%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Nu Holdings Ltd. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 13, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.10, reflecting a 42.86% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.01 billion, up 40.73% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $11.96 billion, indicating changes of +70.83% and +48.91%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Nu Holdings Ltd. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Nu Holdings Ltd. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 34.98. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.04, which means Nu Holdings Ltd. is trading at a premium to the group.

It's also important to note that NU currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.65. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Technology Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.42 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 70, this industry ranks in the top 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.