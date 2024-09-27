Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) closed at $13.87 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.34% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 2.88% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 4.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.43% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Nu Holdings Ltd. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 13, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Nu Holdings Ltd. to post earnings of $0.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 42.86%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.01 billion, reflecting a 40.73% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.41 per share and a revenue of $11.96 billion, demonstrating changes of +70.83% and +48.91%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.86% increase. Nu Holdings Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Nu Holdings Ltd. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.71. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 24.55.

It is also worth noting that NU currently has a PEG ratio of 0.63. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Technology Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.5 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, placing it within the top 31% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

