Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) ended the recent trading session at $12.96, demonstrating a +1.33% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.78%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.61%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 4.77% lagged the Finance sector's gain of 4.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.88%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Nu Holdings Ltd. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 14, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.13, marking a 8.33% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.66 billion, up 28.32% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $14.9 billion, indicating changes of +22.22% and +29.38%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.86% higher within the past month. Nu Holdings Ltd. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Nu Holdings Ltd. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.4. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.04 of its industry.

It's also important to note that NU currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.72. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Banks - Foreign was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.98 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, finds itself in the top 9% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

