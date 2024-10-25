Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) ending at $14.94, denoting a -0.53% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.61%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.56%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 8.68% over the last month, surpassing the Business Services sector's gain of 2.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.39%.

The upcoming earnings release of Nu Holdings Ltd. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 13, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.10, showcasing a 42.86% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.01 billion, showing a 40.73% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.41 per share and a revenue of $11.96 billion, demonstrating changes of +70.83% and +48.91%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Nu Holdings Ltd. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Nu Holdings Ltd. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Nu Holdings Ltd. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 36.63. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 24.5 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that NU currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.68. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Technology Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.47 at yesterday's closing price.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, finds itself in the top 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

