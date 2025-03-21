Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) closed the latest trading day at $11.62, indicating a +1.93% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.08%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.52%.

The company's stock has dropped by 14.54% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's loss of 2.57% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.33%.

The upcoming earnings release of Nu Holdings Ltd. will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Nu Holdings Ltd. is projected to report earnings of $0.11 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 22.22%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.44 billion, indicating a 25.85% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.55 per share and a revenue of $15.39 billion, representing changes of +22.22% and +33.67%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.15% lower. Currently, Nu Holdings Ltd. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Nu Holdings Ltd. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.85. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.96 of its industry.

Investors should also note that NU has a PEG ratio of 0.43 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Banks - Foreign industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

