Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) closed at $10.65, marking a +0.95% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.64%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 10.06% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's loss of 2.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.56%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Nu Holdings Ltd. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Nu Holdings Ltd. to post earnings of $0.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.49 billion, showing a 27.57% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $15.44 billion, which would represent changes of +20% and +34.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.22% decrease. Currently, Nu Holdings Ltd. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Nu Holdings Ltd. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.54. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.86, which means Nu Holdings Ltd. is trading at a premium to the group.

It's also important to note that NU currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.58. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Banks - Foreign industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.96 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, placing it within the top 9% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

