Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) closed the most recent trading day at $14.68, moving +1.14% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.2%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 6.69% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 5.65% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 9.3%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Nu Holdings Ltd. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.2, up 66.67% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.97 billion, indicating a 52.98% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.84 per share and a revenue of $21.18 billion, indicating changes of +35.48% and +34.27%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.54% lower. Nu Holdings Ltd. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Nu Holdings Ltd. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.19. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.68, which means Nu Holdings Ltd. is trading at a premium to the group.

One should further note that NU currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.59. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Banks - Foreign was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.88 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, placing it within the bottom 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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