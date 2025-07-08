Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) closed at $13.59 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.72% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.37%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.03%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 12.08% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 2.38%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.94%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Nu Holdings Ltd. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 14, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.12, marking stability compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.66 billion, up 28.32% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $14.9 billion, indicating changes of +20% and +29.38%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.24% upward. Nu Holdings Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Nu Holdings Ltd. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.59. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 9.97.

It is also worth noting that NU currently has a PEG ratio of 0.76. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Banks - Foreign was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.98 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Should You Invest in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU)?

Before you invest in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU), want to know the best stocks to buy for the next 30 days? Check out Zacks Investment Research for our free report on the 7 best stocks to buy.

Zacks Investment Research has been committed to providing investors with tools and independent research since 1978. For more than a quarter century, the Zacks Rank stock-rating system has more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +24.08% per year. (These returns cover a period from January 1, 1988 through May 6, 2024.)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.