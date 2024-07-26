Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) ending at $12.41, denoting a +0.32% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.03%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 4.26% in the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 2.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.16%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Nu Holdings Ltd. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.10, signifying a 66.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.9 billion, up 55.36% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.41 per share and a revenue of $12.26 billion, signifying shifts of +70.83% and +52.76%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Nu Holdings Ltd. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Nu Holdings Ltd.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 30.17. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.04, so one might conclude that Nu Holdings Ltd. is trading at a premium comparatively.

It's also important to note that NU currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.58. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Technology Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.48 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.