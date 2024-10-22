Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) reached $14.54, with no movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.05%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.02%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 1.02% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 3.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.76% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Nu Holdings Ltd. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 13, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.10, showcasing a 42.86% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.01 billion, indicating a 40.73% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $11.96 billion. These totals would mark changes of +70.83% and +48.91%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Nu Holdings Ltd. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, Nu Holdings Ltd. holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Nu Holdings Ltd. has a Forward P/E ratio of 35.46 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.78.

It's also important to note that NU currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.66. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Technology Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.5 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

