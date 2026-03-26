Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) closed at $14.02, marking a -2.09% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.74%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.01%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.38%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 13.99% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 6.39%, and the S&P 500's loss of 4.99%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Nu Holdings Ltd. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.2, up 66.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.97 billion, up 52.98% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.88 per share and revenue of $21.18 billion. These totals would mark changes of +41.94% and +34.27%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd. should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.45% higher. Nu Holdings Ltd. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Nu Holdings Ltd. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.37. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.84, so one might conclude that Nu Holdings Ltd. is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that NU currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.56. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Banks - Foreign industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.84.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, placing it within the top 18% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.