Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) ended the recent trading session at $16.56, demonstrating a -2.82% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 2.34% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 1.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.26%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Nu Holdings Ltd. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.18, showcasing a 50% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $4.54 billion, reflecting a 51.81% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.6 per share and a revenue of $15.63 billion, demonstrating changes of +33.33% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Nu Holdings Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Nu Holdings Ltd. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.05. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.15.

Investors should also note that NU has a PEG ratio of 0.56 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Banks - Foreign industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.97.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, placing it within the top 25% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

