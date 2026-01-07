Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) closed at $17.50, marking a -2.02% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.94%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.16%.

The stock of company has risen by 7.07% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's gain of 3.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.19%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Nu Holdings Ltd. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.18, marking a 50% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.56 billion, up 52.52% from the year-ago period.

NU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $15.65 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +31.11% and 0%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Nu Holdings Ltd. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Nu Holdings Ltd. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.35. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.09, which means Nu Holdings Ltd. is trading at a premium to the group.

It's also important to note that NU currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.6. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. NU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.96 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, positioning it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

