Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) ended the recent trading session at $13.10, demonstrating a -0.91% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.17% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.04%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 7.16% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Business Services sector with its gain of 1.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.25%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Nu Holdings Ltd. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 13, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.10, marking a 42.86% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.01 billion, indicating a 40.73% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.41 per share and a revenue of $11.96 billion, indicating changes of +70.83% and +48.91%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Nu Holdings Ltd. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.86% increase. Nu Holdings Ltd. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Nu Holdings Ltd. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.24. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.47.

We can additionally observe that NU currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.6. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Technology Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.56 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, placing it within the top 24% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

