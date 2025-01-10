Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) ended the recent trading session at $10.95, demonstrating a -1.71% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.54%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.63%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 7.09% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 3.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.2%.

The upcoming earnings release of Nu Holdings Ltd. will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.12, signifying a 50% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.3 billion, up 37.36% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Nu Holdings Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Nu Holdings Ltd.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.04. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 8.55.

It is also worth noting that NU currently has a PEG ratio of 0.4. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Banks - Foreign industry stood at 1.01 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 139, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.