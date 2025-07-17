Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) closed at $13.99, marking a +1.01% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.54%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.74%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 13.15% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 2.92%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.2%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Nu Holdings Ltd. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 14, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.12, showcasing no movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.66 billion, indicating a 28.32% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

NU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $14.9 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20% and +29.38%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.24% upward. Nu Holdings Ltd. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Nu Holdings Ltd. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.49. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.77.

One should further note that NU currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.79. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. NU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.98 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.