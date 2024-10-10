Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) ending at $13.43, denoting a +0.75% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.05%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 6.65% over the last month, not keeping up with the Business Services sector's gain of 4% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.94%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Nu Holdings Ltd. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 13, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Nu Holdings Ltd. to post earnings of $0.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 42.86%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.01 billion, showing a 40.73% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

NU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $11.96 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +70.83% and +48.91%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.86% higher within the past month. Currently, Nu Holdings Ltd. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Nu Holdings Ltd. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.51. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 25.49 for its industry.

Investors should also note that NU has a PEG ratio of 0.61 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Technology Services industry stood at 1.66 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 80, this industry ranks in the top 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.