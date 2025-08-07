Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) closed the most recent trading day at $12.41, moving +1.55% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 10.41% lagged the Finance sector's loss of 0.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.21%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Nu Holdings Ltd. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 14, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.13, indicating a 8.33% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.66 billion, up 28.32% from the year-ago period.

NU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $14.9 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +22.22% and +29.38%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.61% increase. Currently, Nu Holdings Ltd. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Nu Holdings Ltd. has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.35 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.13.

We can also see that NU currently has a PEG ratio of 0.69. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Banks - Foreign was holding an average PEG ratio of 1 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, placing it within the top 14% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.