Nu Holdings Ltd. Full Year Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) released a profit for its full year that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.972 billion, or $0.4034 per share. This compares with $1.030 billion, or $0.2121 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 43.5% to $11.517 billion from $8.028 billion last year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.972 Bln. vs. $1.030 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.4034 vs. $0.2121 last year. -Revenue: $11.517 Bln vs. $8.028 Bln last year.

