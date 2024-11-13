News & Insights

Nu Holdings Ltd. Bottom Line Advances In Q3, Beats Estimates

November 13, 2024 — 04:29 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $553.39 million, or $0.1132 per share. This compares with $303.04 million, or $0.0624 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 37.8% to $2.943 billion from $2.136 billion last year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $553.39 Mln. vs. $303.04 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.1132 vs. $0.0624 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.943 Bln vs. $2.136 Bln last year.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
