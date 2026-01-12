Nu Holdings Gains 34% in 6 Months: Should Investors Buy the Stock?

Nu Holdings Ltd. NU has recorded a 33.6% increase in its stock price over the six months, beating the industry’s 25.8% rise and the Zacks S&P 500 Composite’s 14.8% return.

NU has outperformed its industry peers, including ING Group ING and Royal Bank of Canada RY, with 27.7% and 30.4% growth, respectively.

6-Month Share Price Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Recent performances depict that NU has outpaced ING Group and Royal Bank of Canada. Nu Holdings recorded a 4.9% rise compared with ING Group and Royal Bank of Canada’s 4.1% and 1.3% growth, respectively.

Let us evaluate the NU stock to determine whether investing now could yield high returns.

Recurring Revenues: NU’s Strongest Weapon for Growth

Nu Holdings has displayed its ability to drive recurring revenues by leveraging its growing customer base, ensuring minimal macroeconomic pressure. In the third quarter of 2025, the company widened its customer base to 127 million, adding more than 4 million users, while maintaining an above 83% activity rate. Rapid user acquisition was the prevalent growth catalyst for the company. However, the company now relies on deep monetization of users across payments, savings, insurance and other offerings. The inclination toward recurring revenues increases NU’s performance stability, even during periods of tighter credit conditions or forex volatility across Latin America.

The company’s main motive is to gain from high-engagement products. It has tactfully moved past higher-risk credit and scale revenues via everyday transactions, low-cost deposits and steady cross-selling. These means of generating revenues compound with scale and mitigate quarter-to-quarter volatility that affects traditional banks. Rising product adoption boosts average revenues per active user, supporting long-term earnings visibility.

This business model’s efficiency is turned up a notch when combined with NU’s prudent cost structure. The predominantly tech-backed platform ignores physical infrastructure, which benefits the company in terms of directing incremental revenues toward a more operationally efficient structure. Nu Holdings has carved out its position within the market amid the legacy banks that struggle to meet rising compliance and structural costs. This provides revenue durability that leads to a strategic advantage, supporting premium valuation multiples and solidifying consistent shareholder returns.

Nu Holdings’ Robust Capital Efficiency

NU also excels in capital efficiency, showcasing strong profitability metrics. Its trailing 12-month return on equity stands at 30.1%, significantly higher than the industry average of 11.4%. On that similar note, NU’s return on invested capital of 14.3% beats the industry average of 3.4%, highlighting management’s effectiveness in deploying capital to generate robust shareholder returns.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NU’s Top & Bottom-Line Outlook Appears Strong

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nu Holdings’ 2025 revenues is pinned at $15.6 billion, indicating 35.7% growth from the year-ago reported level. For 2026, revenues are anticipated to gain 29.5% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 2025 EPS is set at 60 cents, indicating 33.3% year-over-year growth. For 2026, it is expected to rally 42.5% from the preceding year’s actual.

Over the past 60 days, three EPS estimates each for 2025 and 2026 have been revised upward, with no downward revisions. During this period, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 and 2026 EPS has improved 7.1% and 4.9%, respectively. These upward revisions demonstrate analysts' increased confidence.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Add Nu Holdings to Your Portfolio Now

NU presents a compelling growth narrative on the back of its ability to gain from recurring revenues while mitigating macroeconomic headwinds with ease. The company displayed a unique scaling ability, as evidenced by 4 million user additions in the third quarter of 2025. It is really impressive how the company has managed to create a predictable and durable revenue stream on the back of its high-engagement products.

The stock is fundamentally strong, and its profitability metrics depict NU’s ability to provide shareholders with above industry-average returns. Banking on its strengths, we recommend that investors buy this stock now and benefit from the digital transformation of Latin American finance led by Nu Holdings.

NU currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ING Group, N.V. (ING) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.