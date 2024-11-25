Nu Holdings Consolidates Colombian Operations for Growth

Nu Holdings (NU) has released an update.

Nu Holdings Ltd. has received approval from the Financial Superintendence of Colombia to merge its Colombian entities into a single company, Nu. Colombia Compañía de Financiamiento S.A. This strategic move is expected to streamline operations and enhance Nu Holdings’ ability to expand its product and service offerings in Colombia, highlighting the company’s commitment to long-term growth in the region.

