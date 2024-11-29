Nu Holdings call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Nu Holdings (NU) with 61,727 calls trading, 3x expected, and implied vol increasing over 7 points to 43.52%. Jan-25 13 calls and Dec-24 16 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 29,300 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.25. Earnings are expected on February 20th.
