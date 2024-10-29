Nu Holdings call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Nu Holdings (NU) with 39,471 calls trading, 1.5x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 50.60%. Dec-24 16 calls and Nov-24 10 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 10,900 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.42. Earnings are expected on November 13th.

