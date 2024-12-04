Nu E Power Corp. Appoints New CEO and Auditor

NU E Power Corp. (TSE:NUE) has released an update.

Nu E Power Corp. has appointed Devon Sandford as its new CEO, marking a significant leadership change as the company continues to expand its solar energy projects in Western Canada. With a robust portfolio and plans for growth in the hydrogen economy and energy storage, Nu E is poised for strategic expansion. Additionally, the company has changed its independent auditing firm, appointing Link It Accounting and Financial Services Inc.

