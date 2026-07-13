NU Builds on Mexico Momentum: Can Banking Approval Pay Off?

Nu Holdings Ltd. NU, the company behind the Nubank brand, announced that its Mexican subsidiary, Nu Mexico, has received authorization from Mexico’s National Banking and Securities Commission (“CNBV”) to begin operating as a bank. The authorization process was supervised by the CNBV, the Bank of Mexico and the Ministry of Finance. Nu Mexico has 30 days to complete the transition.

The license will make Nu Mexico the country’s largest digital bank, serving more than 15 million customers. The company adds 12,000 customers daily, operates in 98% of Mexico’s municipalities and plans to invest $4.2 billion in the country through 2030.

Nubank entered Mexico in 2019, and Nu Mexico launched its first product in 2020: a no-fee credit card with customizable financing plans. It later added the Cuenta Nu savings account, featuring Cajita Turbo and Scam Alert, alongside personal loans and secured cards designed to widen credit access and help customers build credit histories.

That broader product range is supporting a financial turning point. Nu Mexico reached break-even in the first quarter of 2026 after expanding its customer base to 15 million from 2.1 million in early 2022. Monthly Average Revenue Per Active Customer rose to $15.90 from $11.60 in the prior year, while its efficiency ratio improved by 78 percentage points to 42%.

The opportunity remains large. NU estimates Mexico’s 2025 consumer banking gross-profit pool at $43 billion, with projected five-year annual growth of about 15%, while its market share remains below 1%. NU’s first-quarter 2026 managerial revenues reached $5.32 billion, deposits totaled $42.4 billion and its credit portfolio stood at $37.2 billion.

How Are SOFI & XYZ Faring?

SoFi Technologies SOFI is expanding beyond consumer lending by adding small-business loans, home-equity products, AI financial tools, enterprise banking and blockchain-based services. SOFI's partnerships are also bringing more funding onto its loan platform, reducing reliance on balance-sheet lending. Three agreements announced in March 2026 covered more than $3.6 billion in personal loans.

Block XYZ is widening its reach through Cash App, Square, Afterpay and bitcoin products, linking consumer payments with merchant services and credit. Its tools include installment plans for peer-to-peer transfers, contactless payments and restaurant technology. Across Cash App Borrow, Afterpay and Square Loans, XYZ has provided customers with access to more than $200 billion.

NU’s Price Performance, Valuation, and Estimates

Shares of NU have declined 10.3% in the past three months, underperforming the broader industry and the S&P 500 Index.



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From a valuation standpoint, NU trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73X, well above the industry’s 11.42X. It carries a Value Score of C.



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NU’s estimates have declined a cent over the past month. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year 2026 EPS is pegged at 83 cents.



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NU stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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