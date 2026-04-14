NU Appears Expensive to Its Industry: Is the Premium Warranted?

Nu Holdings Ltd. NU is currently trading at a 16.1X forward 12-month price-to-earnings, substantially higher than the industry’s 10.91X. While the stock appears expensive, the forward-looking metrics narrate a different tale altogether.



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Nu Holdings’ Price/Earnings-to-Growth ratio (PEG) is 0.82 compared with the industry's 0.84, indicating that investors are paying less for each unit of earnings growth. In the fourth quarter of 2025, NU’s earnings per share (EPS) increased 60.9% year over year to 18 cents, while its revenues surged 56.8%. It is a clear indication of significant operating leverage that the market is considering to price in.

On the Price-to-Book ratio front, investors are paying a premium as the company trades at 6.36X, significantly higher than the industry’s 2.53X. This valuation gap is due to NU’s digital banking nature, which requires fewer capital-intensive physical assets to operate. Newly launched products, expanding customer bases and an operational efficiency ratio of 20% during the fourth quarter of 2025 enabled NU to generate a return on equity (ROE) of 33%, attracting investors and justifying the current higher valuation.

NU’s ability to improve its balance sheet is vital to its valuation. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the company’s total deposits were $41.9 billion, significantly higher than the year-ago quarter’s $28.9 billion. The company is effectively gaining more customers across countries, showcasing its popularity and reputation.

The company currently operates as one of the largest digital financial services providers. While the current valuation multiples appear high, strong collective growth and customer gains imply that the premium price is a result of operational efficacy rather than speculation.

Nu Holdings Trades Cheaper Than Its Competitors

Toast, Inc. TOST and SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI are major competitors of NU. Toast, Inc. trades at a 19.18X forward 12-month price-to-earnings and SoFi Technologies is valued at 25.87X. Certainly, NU is currently priced lower than its competitors, making the stock more appealing to investors.



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NU’s Price Performance & Estimates



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Over the past year, Nu Holdings’ stock has gained 41.7% compared with the industry’s 49.4% growth. Toast, Inc. declined 21% in the said period, while SoFi Technologies surged 63.9%.

Nu Holdings has a Value Score of C, while Toast, Inc. and SoFi Technologies carry a Value Score of C and F, respectively.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NU’s earnings for fiscal 2026 and 2027 has decreased 2.3% and 5.8%, respectively, over the past 60 days.

NU currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.