NTWK Expands UK Bank Partnership With Multi-Million-Dollar Extension

NETSOL Technologies Inc. NTWK has strengthened its long-standing relationship with a major multi-national bank in the U.K. by securing a multi-million-dollar extension of its existing agreement. The renewed deal ensures that the bank will continue to rely on NETSOL’s finance and leasing platform to support its retail and wholesale financing operations.

15-Year Partnership Reflects Trust & Performance

The collaboration between the two organizations has now extended beyond 15 years, highlighting a sustained partnership built on consistent performance and trust. NETSOL, which specializes in AI-driven solutions for the asset finance and leasing industry, serves a broad client base, including original equipment manufacturers, dealerships and financial institutions, across more than 30 countries.

From a financial standpoint, the company remains in a stable position, supported by a solid balance sheet with cash reserves exceeding its debt obligations. With a market valuation of $40 million, NETSOL continues to expand its footprint through technology-led offerings.

The company emphasized that the contract renewal reflects the effectiveness of its platform and its deep expertise in the asset finance sector, particularly within the U.K. market. Executives also pointed to their ability to adapt to evolving client needs as a key factor in maintaining long-term relationships.

Robust Quarterly Performance Drives Momentum

In parallel with this development, NETSOL reported strong financial momentum in its latest second quarter of fiscal 2026 results. For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the company recorded a 21.1% increase in total net revenues to $18.8 million from the previous year.

The company is also advancing its global expansion strategy. It recently introduced its Transcend Finance platform in China under a contract valued at more than $10 million with a major U.S.-based auto finance firm. This platform is designed to streamline the entire financing lifecycle for lenders, reinforcing NETSOL’s position as a technology provider in the global asset finance ecosystem.

Buoyed by a strong first-half performance and improved pipeline visibility, management increased its fiscal 2026 revenue forecast to at least $73 million. Executives pointed to multi-year contracts, growth in recurring revenue streams and ongoing investment in the AI-powered Transcend platform as primary factors underpinning the revised outlook.

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