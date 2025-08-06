Markets

NTT,Inc Q1 Profit Declines

August 06, 2025 — 03:59 am EDT

(RTTNews) - NTT,Inc reported that first quarter profit attributable to NTT was 259.71 billion yen, down 5.3% from a year ago. Basic earnings per share was 3.14 yen compared to 3.26 yen. Operating revenues were 3.26 trillion yen, up 0.7%.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the company expects: profit attributable to NTT of 1.04 trillion yen, basic earnings per share of 12.60 yen, and operating revenues of 14.19 trillion yen.

