NTT (WBAG:NITT) Price Target Decreased by 99.98% to 0.99

The average one-year price target for NTT (WBAG:NITT) has been revised to € 0,99 / share. This is a decrease of 99.98% from the prior estimate of € 4.585,80 dated September 6, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 0,85 to a high of € 1,19 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.63% from the latest reported closing price of € 0,81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in NTT. This is an decrease of 242 owner(s) or 99.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NITT is 0.11%, an increase of 64.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.93% to 1,687K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 1,617K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 473K shares , representing an increase of 70.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NITT by 16,178.93% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Asset Management Co holds 70K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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