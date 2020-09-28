NTT to take full control of wireless unit NTT Docomo for $38 bln - Nikkei

TOKYO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Japanese telecoms company Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 9432.T will take full control of its wireless carrier business NTT Docomo Inc 9437.T for 4 trillion yen ($37.89 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.

Japan's largest telecoms company will seek to buy the remaining 34% of NTT Docomo and delist the business from the Tokyo stock exchange, the Nikkei said.

The move is intended to allow NTT Docomo to better respond to pressure from the government to cut mobile fees, according to the report.

An NTT spokesman said the report was not based on what the company has announced.

($1 = 105.5700 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki. Editing by Jane Merriman)

