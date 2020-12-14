NTT to open new data centre in Dagenham, London

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Technology company NTT Ltd, a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp 9432.T, will open a new data centre in Dagenham, East London, as part of a 500 million pound ($668 million) UK investment plan, Britain said on Monday.

NTT already has five data centres close to London in Hemel Hempstead and Slough.

($1 = 0.7490 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle)

