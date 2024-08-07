NTT Q1 Profit Declines; Operating Revenue Up 4.1%

(RTTNews) - Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTT) reported that first quarter profit to NTT was 274.1 billion yen, a decline of 27.0% from a year ago. Earnings per share was 3.26 yen compared to 4.41 yen. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, operating revenue was 3.24 trillion yen, up 4.1% from last year.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, the company expects: basic earnings per share of 13.00 yen; and operating revenue of 13.46 trillion yen.

