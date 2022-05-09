NTT, NTT Data to combine overseas business operations

Recasts with company announcement

TOKYO, May 9 (Reuters) - Japan's Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp 9432.Tsaid on Monday it would combine its overseas business operations with NTT Data Corp 9613.T.

NTT plans to keep NTT Data listed, NTT President Jun Sawada told a news briefing, dampening speculation it would take the subsidiary private after NTT Data's shares surged as much as 17% earlier in the day.

In 2020, NTT launched Japan's largest-ever tender offer for the shares in its wireless carrier, NTT Docomo, that it did not already own.

($1 = 130.9700 yen)

