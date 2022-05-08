NTT, NTT Data CEOs to hold news conference, NTT Data shares jump

TOKYO, May 9 (Reuters) - Japan's Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp 9432.T and NTT Data Corp 9613.T said their chief executive officers (CEO) would hold a joint news conference at 1 p.m. (0400 GMT) on Monday.

They did not elaborate, but shares of NTT Data surged more than 14% in Tokyo after the announcement.

(Reporting by Shinji Kitamura; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

