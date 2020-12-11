NTT makes history with Japan's biggest bond

Adds comments, colour throughout

By Takahiro Okamoto

TOKYO, December 11 (IFR) - Nippon Telegraph and Telephone raised ¥1trn (US$9.6bn) on Friday in the biggest bond offering in the Japanese domestic market, doubling the previous record.

Proceeds from the four-tranche deal, rated A/AAA by S&P/JCR, will be used to repay the ¥4.3trn bridge loan backing its acquisition of mobile communication service provider NTT DoCoMo.

The bond offering, issued by subsidiary NTT Finance and guaranteed by NTT, consists of three, five, seven, and 10-year tranches. The ¥100bn three-year priced with a 0.05% coupon, the ¥300bn five-year with a 0.18% coupon, the ¥200bn seven-year with a 0.28% coupon, and the ¥400bn 10-year with a 0.38% coupon. According to a banker on the deal, respective spreads over JGBs are 18.6bp, 29.5bp, 38bp, and 36.5bp.

"This is an 'all-Japan' deal," said a second banker on the deal, highlighting that NTT drew huge demand from investors across the country.

NTT could have done an even bigger deal, in a sign of the depth of liquidity in the Japanese market and the pent-up demand for top-tier corporate bonds that offer positive yields. Orders for the bonds topped out at ¥2.4trn, but ¥1trn was the maximum the telecom firm could offer under its shelf registration.

In September, NTT announced an offer to take DoCoMo private by buying about 1.1 billion shares at ¥3,900 per share. The move will make it a wholly-owned subsidiary and give the group more flexibility around strengthening the competitiveness of DoCoMo and to develop 6G-focused communications infrastructure. It also revealed a plan to refinance the bridge loan through a combination of bonds and long-term bank loans, potentially including foreign currency debt.

The bridge loan for the acquisition pushed NTT's debt up to ¥9trn, but the telecom group is planning to reduce the debt level to ¥6trn in the medium-term. To do so, it also plans to spin off its leasing business and securitise receivables.

Lead managers SMBC Nikko, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, Nomura and Daiwa were not necessarily confident at the beginning, however.

"We were aiming at ¥1trn, but we thought it could end up with ¥700bn to ¥800bn, so this is more than expected," said a third banker on the deal.

When coupon guidance was finalised on the seventh day of marketing on Tuesday, the book exceeded ¥2trn.

Still, the lead managers needed to carry out the deal with extra care, so as not to disturb other deals or cause spreads to widen after such a huge amount of supply. Panasonic is scheduled to price about ¥140bn four-part yen bonds later this month.

Their cautious approach paid off.

"I think this deal had a good impact on the market because it brought in investors to the credit market," the third banker stressed. "Those who couldn't buy NTT bonds are going to other deals."

NTT's offering is the biggest domestic yen bond in history, beating a record that has stood for nine years. Consumer electronics maker Panasonic priced a ¥500bn three-part bond in 2011, setting a bar that has been equalled but never exceeded.

The other issuers that have raised ¥500bn in the domestic yen market are Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Takeda Pharmaceutical and SoftBank Group.

MUFG raised ¥500bn by selling a ¥300bn perpetual non-call 10-year subordinated bond to institutional investors and a ¥200bn 10-year non-call five to retail investors in 2016. Takeda raised ¥500bn for its acquisition of Shire through a 60-year non-call five-year and four-month subordinated bond in 2019. SoftBank sold a ¥500bn six-year retail bond in April 2019 and another ¥500bn in September that year, a seven-year deal split between ¥100bn wholesale and ¥400bn retail tranches.

