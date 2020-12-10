NTT makes history with Japan's biggest bond

By Takahiro Okamoto

TOKYO, December 11 (IFR) - Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has raised ¥1trn (US$9.6bn) in the biggest bond offering in the Japanese domestic market, doubling the previous record.

Proceeds from the four-tranche deal will be used to repay the ¥4.3trn bridge loan it raised to back its acquisition of mobile phone service provider NTT DoCoMo.

The offering, issued by the finance subsidiary NTT Finance, consists of three, five, seven, and 10-year tranches. The ¥100bn three-year priced with a 0.05% coupon, the ¥300bn five-year with a 0.18% coupon, the ¥200bn seven-year with a 0.28% coupon, and the ¥400bn 10-year with a 0.38% coupon. According to a banker on the deal, respective spreads over JGBs are 18.6bp, 29.5bp, 38bp, and 36.5bp.

In September, NTT announced it would buy about 1.1 billion shares of DoCoMo at ¥3,900 per share to make it a wholly-owned subsidiary, with the aim to strengthen the competitiveness of DoCoMo and to develop 6G-focused communications infrastructure. It also revealed a plan to refinance the bridge loan by a combination of bonds and long-term bank loans, potentially including foreign currency debt.

The bridge loan for the acquisition pushed NTT's debt up to ¥9trn, but the telecom group is planning to reduce the debt level to ¥6trn in the medium-term. To do so, it also plans to spin off its leasing business and securitise receivables.

NTT's offering is the biggest domestic yen bond in history, beating a record that has stood for nine years. Consumer electronics maker Panasonic priced a ¥500bn three-part bond in 2011, setting a bar that has been equalled but never exceeded.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised ¥500bn by selling a ¥300bn perpetual non-call 10-year subordinated bond to institutional investors and a ¥200bn 10-year non-call five to retail investors in 2016. Takeda Pharmaceutical raised ¥500bn for its acquisition of Shire by selling a 60-year non-call five-year and four-month subordinated bond in 2019. SoftBank Group sold a ¥500bn six-year retail bond in April 2019 and another ¥500bn in September that year, a seven-year deal split between ¥100bn wholesale and ¥400bn retail tranches.

SMBC Nikko, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, Nomura and Daiwa are the lead managers on the deal rated A/AAA by S&P/JCR.

(Reporting by Takahiro Okamoto; Editing by Steve Garton)

