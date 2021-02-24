US Markets

NTT launches 4yr/9yr, EUR1bn each; books over EUR9bn

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

NTT Finance Corporation (the “Issuer”; rated A (Stable) by S&amp;P), a subsidiary of NTT Corporation (the “Guarantor”; rated A1 (Stable) by Moody’s and A (Stable) by S&amp;P) has mandated Morgan Stanley, J.P.

LONDON, Feb 24 (IFR)

* Launched: EUR1bn 4yr at MS+30, books EUR4.15bn+ ; EUR1bn 9yr at MS+40, books EUR4.85bn+. Books are pre-rec good at guidance, now subject. Allocs & pricing this pm. (1:03pm)

* Books EUR8bn+, approx even split, subject at 12:30pm (flexibility for US orders). Guidance: 4yr at MS+35/+40 ; 9yr at MS+45/+50. Exp EUR2bn total size. (12:05pm)

* EUR IPTs: 4yr benchmark at MS+60 area ; 9yr benchmark at MS+70 area. Pricing today. Due 3 Mar 20XX, pay 3 Mar, SGX listing, 100k/1k denoms. Both have MWC. 1m par call on the 4yr, 3m on the 9yr. UoP: GCP including repayment of short-term borrowings incurred in connection with acquisition of the shares of NTT Docomo, Inc. through a tender offer and subsequent share cash out. MS is B&D. (8:22am)

* USD IPTs: 2yr at T+50 area ; 3yr at T+60 area ; 5yr at T+80 area ; 7yr at T+90 area ; 10yr at T+100 area. SGX listing, 200k/1k denoms. All have MWC. 1m par call for the 5yr, 2m for the 7yr, 3m for the 10yr. MS is B&D. (3:40am)

NTT Finance Corporation (the “Issuer”; rated A (Stable) by S&P), a subsidiary of NTT Corporation (the “Guarantor”; rated A1 (Stable) by Moody’s and A (Stable) by S&P) has mandated Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs, Mizuho Securities, Nomura and SMBC Nikko to arrange a series of fixed income investor calls in Asia, Europe, Canada and the U.S. commencing on February 22nd, 2021. Morgan Stanley will coordinate logistics. A NetRoadshow will be made available. A 144A 3(c)(7) / RegS transaction of benchmark sized fixed rate senior unsecured USD notes with maturities of 2-, 3-, 5-, 7- and 10-years, and EUR notes with maturities of 4- and 9-years is expected to follow, subject to market conditions. The notes are expected to be rated A1 by Moody's and A by S&P and will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Guarantor. FCA/ICMA stabilization applies. (Feb 22)

(Julian Baker)

((julian.baker@refinitiv.com; +44 (0) 20 4530 3043))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More