NTT launches 4yr/9yr, EUR1bn each; books over EUR9bn

LONDON, Feb 24 (IFR)

* Launched: EUR1bn 4yr at MS+30, books EUR4.15bn+ ; EUR1bn 9yr at MS+40, books EUR4.85bn+. Books are pre-rec good at guidance, now subject. Allocs & pricing this pm. (1:03pm)

* Books EUR8bn+, approx even split, subject at 12:30pm (flexibility for US orders). Guidance: 4yr at MS+35/+40 ; 9yr at MS+45/+50. Exp EUR2bn total size. (12:05pm)

* EUR IPTs: 4yr benchmark at MS+60 area ; 9yr benchmark at MS+70 area. Pricing today. Due 3 Mar 20XX, pay 3 Mar, SGX listing, 100k/1k denoms. Both have MWC. 1m par call on the 4yr, 3m on the 9yr. UoP: GCP including repayment of short-term borrowings incurred in connection with acquisition of the shares of NTT Docomo, Inc. through a tender offer and subsequent share cash out. MS is B&D. (8:22am)

* USD IPTs: 2yr at T+50 area ; 3yr at T+60 area ; 5yr at T+80 area ; 7yr at T+90 area ; 10yr at T+100 area. SGX listing, 200k/1k denoms. All have MWC. 1m par call for the 5yr, 2m for the 7yr, 3m for the 10yr. MS is B&D. (3:40am)

NTT Finance Corporation (the “Issuer”; rated A (Stable) by S&P), a subsidiary of NTT Corporation (the “Guarantor”; rated A1 (Stable) by Moody’s and A (Stable) by S&P) has mandated Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs, Mizuho Securities, Nomura and SMBC Nikko to arrange a series of fixed income investor calls in Asia, Europe, Canada and the U.S. commencing on February 22nd, 2021. Morgan Stanley will coordinate logistics. A NetRoadshow will be made available. A 144A 3(c)(7) / RegS transaction of benchmark sized fixed rate senior unsecured USD notes with maturities of 2-, 3-, 5-, 7- and 10-years, and EUR notes with maturities of 4- and 9-years is expected to follow, subject to market conditions. The notes are expected to be rated A1 by Moody's and A by S&P and will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Guarantor. FCA/ICMA stabilization applies. (Feb 22)

(Julian Baker)

