NTT H1 Profit Rises; Operating Revenues Up 6.8%

(RTTNews) - Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. (NTT) reported that its first-half profit attributable to NTT increased to 696.6 billion yen from 675.8 billion yen, last year. Basic earnings per share was 197.04 yen compared to 186.77 yen. Operating revenues increased to 6.29 trillion yen from 5.89 trillion yen.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, the company projects: basic earnings per share of 340.00 yen; and operating revenues of 12.6 trillion yen.

