NTT FY24 Profit Down, Sees Growth In FY25; Lifts Dividend, Plans Buyback

(RTTNews) - Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. or NTT (NTT) reported Friday weak profit in its fiscal 2024, despite revenue growth. For fiscal 2025, the company projects higher profit and revenues.

Further, the company announced that annual dividends per share are forecasted to be 5.3 yen for fiscal 2025, an increase of 0.1 yen from fiscal 2024.

NTT also announced share buyback of up to 200.0 billion yen, comprising up to 1.50 billion shares, from May 12 to March 31, 2026.

In the full year, profit attributable to the company declined 21.8 percent to 1 trillion yen or 11.96 yen per basic share from 1.28 trillion yen or 15.09 yen per basic share in the prior year.

Operating profit was 1.65 trillion yen, down 14.2 percent from 1.92 trillion yen in the previous year.

However, operating revenues for the period grew 2.5 percent to 13.70 trillion yen from 13.37 trillion yen last year.

Looking ahead, for the full year ending March 31, 2026, NTT expects attributable profit of 1.04 trillion yen or 12.60 yen per basic share, a growth of 4 percent from the prior year.

The company expects operating profit of 1.77 trillion yen, up 7.3 percent from previous year, on revenue of 14.19 trillion yen, up 3.5 percent from a year ago.

In Tokyo, Nippon Telegraph shares gained 3.3 percent on Friday's trading, to close at 153.80 yen.

