NTT FY23 Profit Rises; Sees Higher Profit, Weak Revenues In FY24

May 12, 2023 — 02:18 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. (NTT) reported Friday that its fiscal 2023 profit attributable to NTT increased 2.7 percent to 1.21 trillion yen from 1.18 trillion yen last year. Basic earnings per share were 347.99 yen compared to 329.29 yen a year ago.

Operating profit grew 3.4 percent from last year to 1.83 trillion yen.

Operating revenues increased 8.1 percent to 13.14 trillion yen from 12.16 trillion yen a year ago.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company projects profit attributable of 1.26 trillion yen or 14.80 yen per basic share, up 3.5 percent from last year, and operating profit to grow 6.6 percent to 1.95 trillion yen, while operating revenues to drop 0.6 percent to 13.06 trillion yen.

At a Board of Directors meeting held on May 12, NTT resolved to split the shares at a ratio of 25 shares per common stock with July 1, 2023 as the effective date.

The company announced annual dividend per share for fiscal 2024 to be 5 yen per share, after taking into consideration the stock split. If the stock split is not taken into consideration, the annual dividend per share for the new year would be 125 yen, up from last year's 120 yen per share.

In Japan, NTT shares were trading at 4,115 yen, down 1.8 percent.

