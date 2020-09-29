NTT DOCOMO To Submit NTT Tender Offer Matter To Board Meeting

(RTTNews) - NTT DOCOMO INC. (DCMYY) Tuesday issued a statement regarding media reports that its parent Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. (NTT) will make a tender offer to acquire share certificates, etc. of NTT DOCOMO to make it its wholly-owned subsidiary.

NTT DOCOMO said it has not made any announcement concerning this matter, which is scheduled to be submitted to a meeting of the board of directors held today.

The company will make an announcement once a decision is made.

