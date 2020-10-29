NTT Docomo H1 Profit Up 5.1%; Affirms FY Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - NTT Docomo, Inc. (DCM) reported Thursday that its first-half profit attributable to shareholders rose 5.1 percent to 391.30 billion yen from last year's 372.35 billion yen. Basic earnings per share were 121.20 yen, up from 112.33 yen in the year-ago period.

Operating profit was 563.60 billion yen, up 4.3 percent from 540.26 billion yen a year ago.

However, first-half operating revenues declined 2.0 percent to 2.28 trillion yen from 2.33 trillion yen in the prior-year period.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, NTT Docomo affirmed its outlook for basic earnings per share of 187.39 yen, operating profit of 880 billion yen and operating revenues of 4.57 trillion yen.

