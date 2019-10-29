NTT DOCOMO H1 Profit Declines; Operating Revenues Down 2.5% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. (DCM) reported that its first-half profit to shareholders declined 8.5 percent to 372.35 billion yen. Operating profit was 540.26 billion yen, down 11.5 percent. Basic earnings per share was 112.33 yen compared to 113.29 yen. First-half operating revenues were down 2.5 percent to 2.33 trillion yen.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, the company projects: basic earnings per share of 175.00 yen; operating profit of 830 billion yen; and operating revenues of 4.64 trillion yen.

