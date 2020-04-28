NTT DOCOMO FY Profit Down On Weak Revenues; Not To Issue Outlook

(RTTNews) - NTT Docomo Inc. (DCM) reported Tuesday that its profit attributable to shareholders for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 declined 10.9 percent to 591.52 billion yen from 663.63 billion yen in the previous year.

Earnings per share were 179.92 yen, down from 187.79 yen a year ago.

Operating profit was 854.65 billion yen, down 15.7 percent from 1.01 trillion yen last year.

Operating revenues decreased 3.9 percent to 4.65 trillion yen from 4.84 trillion yen last year.

Looking ahead, the company said it is not providing the prospects for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 at present due to the difficulty of making reasonable estimate on financial result due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.