News & Insights

Oil

NTT Docomo forms capital tie-up with Monex to strengthen financial business

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

October 04, 2023 — 02:50 am EDT

Written by Satoshi Sugiyama for Reuters ->

Recasts with NTT Docomo announcement

TOKYO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Japanese mobile operator NTT Docomo said it formed a capital tie-up with fintech firm Monex Group 8698.T on Wednesday to build a new financial services business centred on managing its customers' assets.

Monex's brokerage unit Monex Inc will form an intermediate holding company in which Docomo will take a 49% stake and make its consolidated subsidiary, Docomo said.

Docomo will buy shares of the intermediate holding company from Monex Group for 46.56 billion yen ($312.00 million) and subscribe to a third-party allotment of shares worth 2 billion yen, Monex said.

($1 = 149.2300 yen)

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((Satoshi.Sugiyama@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

OilUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.