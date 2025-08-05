NTT DATA Q1 Net Income Declines

(RTTNews) - NTT DATA Group reported that first quarter profit to shareholders was 21.085 billion yen, down 0.8% from prior year. Basic net income per share was 15.04 yen compared to 15.15 yen. Net sales were 1.10 trillion yen, down 0.7%.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the company continues to project: profit to shareholders of 200.04 billion yen, basic net income per share of 142.67 yen, and net sales of 4.94 trillion yen.

