NTT Advances Strategic Stock Buyback Plan

December 02, 2024 — 02:03 am EST

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (JP:9432) has released an update.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT) has repurchased 189,294,000 shares of its common stock for a total of 28.7 billion yen through the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This buyback is part of a larger strategy, with plans to repurchase up to 1.4 billion shares by March 2025, reflecting a commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

