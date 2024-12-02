NTT Advances Strategic Stock Buyback Plan

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (JP:9432) has released an update.
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT) has repurchased 189,294,000 shares of its common stock for a total of 28.7 billion yen through the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This buyback is part of a larger strategy, with plans to repurchase up to 1.4 billion shares by March 2025, reflecting a commitment to enhancing shareholder value.
